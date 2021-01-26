MEETINGS
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Public Transit Advisory Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 28, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room at the Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and/or approve two grants:
• STF — Special Transportation Fund, state transportation funding serving seniors and people with disabilities with transportation needs.
• 5310 — Federal funding to support seniors and people with disabilities transportation needs with capital projects, preventative maintenance and purchased services for transportation providers.
The public may join the meeting virtually via Zoom or by teleconference. Contact the Wallowa County Commissioners Office at 426-4543, ext. 1130, for instructions.
HONORS
Local students make OSU fall 2020 honor roll
CORVALLIS — Oregon State University announced the ames of students who made the scholastic honor roll for fall term 2020. A total of 8,378 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
The following students from Union and Wallowa counties earned a spot on OSU’s honor roll:
Union County
Imbler: Alyssa B. Schelin, freshman, psychology.
La Grande: Erin R. Alberts, senior, microbiology; Nolan M. Clements, senior, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Garren J. Dutto, junior, electrical and computer engineering; Irelyn K. Miles, junior, natural resources; Madison A. Moody, junior, biohealth sciences; Lian Moy, freshman, food science and technology; Deric T. Mussatto, sophomore, public health; MaKayla L. Page, junior, interior design; Sadie L. Royes, freshman, nutrition; Katelyn L. Stirewalt, junior, construction engineering management; Abigail R. Tweten, senior, zoology.
Summerville: Wade R. McDonald, freshman, biochemistry and molecular biology.
Union: Kortnee N. Marriott, senior, biohealth sciences; Trevor J. Verhelst, senior, electrical and computer engineering.
Wallowa County
Enterprise: Cody C. Irish, senior, forest engineering.
Joseph: Natalie M. Goldsmith, freshman, biohealth sciences; Kacie N. Melville, senior, crop and soil science.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $7.4 million
16-25-33-35-37-47
Mega Millions: $1.05 billion
4-26-42-50-60 — 24 x2
Powerball: $20 million
5-8-17-27-28 — PB 14 x3
Win for Life: Jan. 23
2-18-56-64
Pick 4: Jan. 24
• 1 p.m.: 0-2-7-5
• 4 p.m.: 7-6-7-4
• 7 p.m.: 2-6-9-4
• 10 p.m.: 7-8-1-0
Pick 4: Jan. 23
• 1 p.m.: 2-0-0-5
• 4 p.m.: 0-1-0-6
• 7 p.m.: 7-5-5-7
• 10 p.m.: 9-7-7-5
Pick 4: Jan. 22
• 1 p.m.: 8-1-5-3
• 4 p.m.: 3-6-8-7
• 7 p.m.: 5-5-5-4
• 10 p.m.: 4-1-2-9
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.