BRIEFS
Union County PEO Tri-Chapter open for scholarship applications
UNION COUNTY — The 2021-2022 Union County PEO Tri-Chapter Scholarship is open for applications.
The three local chapters of PEO, a philanthropic organization dedicated to the education of women, fund the $3,000 scholarship and each year awards it to a graduating senior girl from Union County who will attend Eastern Oregon University.
Scholarship applications are available at each of the Union County high schools by contacting your high school counselor. Scholarships are evaluated for academic achievement, school activities, community service, financial need and commitment to higher education.
The deadline for submitting an application is March 31.
HONORS
Local student earns Miami University degree
OXFORD, Ohio — Christina Wickman of La Grande was among more than 1,000 Miami University students who received degrees during the virtual fall commencement on Dec. 11, 2020. Wickman majored in biology and graduated with a master of arts degree.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1 million
5-16-18-24-39-40
Mega Millions: $20 million
29-49-56-64-67 — 24 x3
Powerball: $20 million
5-8-17-27-28 — PB 14 x3
Win for Life: Jan. 25
8-12-34-48
Pick 4: Jan. 26
• 1 p.m.: 6-3-9-9
• 4 p.m.: 6-5-2-2
• 7 p.m.: 5-4-5-0
• 10 p.m.: 0-9-6-8
Pick 4: Jan. 25
• 1 p.m.: 5-6-8-2
• 4 p.m.: 1-7-9-2
• 7 p.m.: 5-6-7-5
• 10 p.m.: 4-1-2-9
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.