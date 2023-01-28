Jan. 28 community dance canceled
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers have canceled the end-of-the-month dance scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Union County Senior Center. The band plans to resume the monthly dance in February.
Come to Central Elementary for Jan. 30 OMSI Science Night
LA GRANDE — Children ages 3-7 and their parents and siblings are invited to a free OMSI Science Night at Central Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 30. The event is a cooperative effort between the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub and Central Elementary and is open to all.
Attending Central or any other school in the La Grande School District is not required. Central is at 701 H Ave. in La Grande.
A dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and the science begins at 6 p.m. Oregon Museum of Science and Industry will present some amazing science demonstrations, and the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub will have development screenings available for children and infants up to age 5.
To learn more about the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, based in Pendleton, visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
Reserve your seat for Feb. 7 Cove senior lunch — only $5 per meal
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon. The next meal will be Feb. 7, with a menu of beef stroganoff, green beans, salad bar, rolls and brownies.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone.
If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by Tuesday, Jan. 31.
RSVP for monthly art talks planned at Josephy Center for Arts and Culture
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph, is hosting Interdisciplinary Art Talks the first Wednesday of the month.
The sessions will feature artists of all disciplines, at all levels.
The next session will be Feb. 1 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Topics of discussions are varied and carried on in a professional atmosphere of respect and friendship, according to the announcement.
Artists are often asked to explain their works, since viewers are often concerned with an artwork’s meaning. For an artist, what is more important and more difficult is describing their experience during the process of creating the work. Understanding one’s creative process is essential to artistic growth.
Contact Rick McEwan by email at rick@photographyforconservation.com, or by phone at 541-905-1479 to learn more. The discussions are free, but participants are asked to RSVP.
