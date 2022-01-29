• UNION — The Union School Board will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. in the high school athletic complex. Bond projects will be one of the items discussed at the meeting.
• LA GRANDE —The Union County Democratic Party’s February membership meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. To register for the meeting, call 541-562-6289 or email a request to rknop@eoni.com with your address and phone number.
BRIEFS Scholarship available for EOU-bound senior girl
LA GRANDE — The 2022-2023 Union County P.E.O. Tri-Chapter Scholarship is now open for applications. The $3,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior girl who will be attending Eastern Oregon University. Scholarship applications are available at each of the Union County high schools by contacting your high school counselor.
Scholarships are evaluated for academic achievement, community service, financial need and commitment to higher education. The scholarship is funded by the three local chapters of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization dedicated to the education of women. The deadline for submitting an application is March 31, 2022.
menus Union County Senior Center lunch menu
Dine-in meals: Served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; use front entrance and observe social distancing.
Takeout meals: Pick up from noon to 1 p.m. at kitchen’s back door.
Cost: Age 60+, $4 suggested donation; all others, $6 (new prices for 2022).
JAN. 31-FEB. 4
Monday: fish and chips, baked beans, potato wedges, coleslaw, dessert.
Tuesday: chicken pot pie, vegetable salad, fruit, light dessert.
Wednesday: beef stroganoff over rice pilaf, spinach salad, cottage cheese and fruit, cookie.
Thursday: Reuben sandwich, potato wedges, fruit garnish, cookie.
Friday: clam chowder in a bread bowl, layered salad, fresh fruit, light dessert.
