MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council and Landmarks Commission will meet for a work session Monday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. via electronic communication to discuss hiring a consultant to assist the city with updating and replacing the Downtown Historic District Standards, which are applicable to all facade improvement projects and other historic preservation projects in the district. The council will not take public comments, but the public can view the work session on the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande.
• COVE — The Cove City Council will hold a regular meeting and public hearings Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The public can connect to the meeting virtually. Instructions, links and the agenda are available at www.cityofcove.org or by emailing cityadmin@cityofcove.org. To submit public comment, e-mail cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. the night of the meeting.
• ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular and executive session Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the Wallowa County Courthouse, Enterprise. The public can comment during the regular session.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande City Council will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. The meeting will be available for viewing on the La Grande Alive website at www.lagrandealive.tv/city-events or on the Eastern Oregon Alive.TV Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EOAliveTV.
The agenda includes a public hearing on land development code amendments as well as consideration of the city manager’s top priorities for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Written comments will be read aloud during the meeting and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. Email comments and questions to rstrope@cityoflagrande.org.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $1.1 million
14-15-18-37-43-47
Powerball: $730 million
29-49-56-66-67 — PB 24 x3
Win for Life: Jan. 27
21-55-67-74
Pick 4: Jan. 28
• 1 p.m.: 4-4-9-0
• 4 p.m.: 2-3-1-2
• 7 p.m.: 8-1-8-1
• 10 p.m.: 4-8-6-6
Pick 4: Jan. 27
• 1 p.m.: 6-7-1-6
• 4 p.m.: 4-2-5-3
• 7 p.m.: 2-3-2-1
• 10 p.m.: 3-6-0-6
