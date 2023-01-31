MEETINGS

• COVE — The Cove City Council is meeting for a special session Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 504 Alder St. The council will discuss the city recorder’s resignation and a strategy for filling the position. The meeting will be accessible online at https://meet.goto.com/CityofCove. To listen to the meeting via phone, call 1-877-309-2073 and use access Code 566-891-733.

— The Observer

