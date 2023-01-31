MEETINGS
• COVE — The Cove City Council is meeting for a special session Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 504 Alder St. The council will discuss the city recorder’s resignation and a strategy for filling the position. The meeting will be accessible online at https://meet.goto.com/CityofCove. To listen to the meeting via phone, call 1-877-309-2073 and use access Code 566-891-733.
• LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation invites residents to join the kickoff meeting for the Riverside Playground replacement project on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Discussion will center on questions such as: Why does the old one need to be replaced? What is the budget? What design should we go with? How do we raise that kind of money?
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will meet for a closed executive session Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the library at Greenwood Elementary School, 2300 N. Spruce St. A regular meeting follows at 7 p.m. and will be available in person, online and via phone. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
BRIEFS La Grande Rotary’s Daddy-Daughter Dance offers two sessions
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rotary’s eighth annual Daddy Daughter Dance is set for Saturday March 4. There will be two sessions, 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., held at Central Elementary School, corner of H Avenue and Second Street. The theme this year is “Enchanted Fairy Forest.”
Tickets are $35 per couple ($10 for each additional girl) and include dancing, pizza, snacks, drinks, face painting and a professional photography portrait. Financial help with ticket cost is available. To learn more, call 541-963-2262. Order tickets online at www.lagranderotary.org.
Proceeds are used to fund local high school scholarships, literacy programs and high school scholarships for young women in El Salvador.
Collaboration brings Native American exhibit to Quinn Coliseum
LA GRANDE — A collaboration between Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, and the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph, is behind a new “Native Sport” exhibit at Quinn
Coliseum. The exhibit focuses on Native American athletes and highlights regional tribal members. The exhibit was installed Monday, Jan. 16, and will open to the public through March 17.
“It has been an honor to work with the Josephy Center and EOU Athletics to bring the exhibit to the EOU campus and to share Native Sports with our community,” Linda Reed-Jerofke, EOU professor of anthropology, said in a press release.
Register for free health challenge by Feb. 7
LA GRANDE — A four-week Vibrant You Health Challenge sponsored by Nature’s Pantry will run from Feb. 12 to March 11, with a kickoff meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. The free challenge focuses on developing and strengthening fundamental health habits — such as nutrition, hydration, sleep, exercise and supplementation — and improving the immune system. Participants will receive discounts at the store plus fitness prizes.
According to the press release, “This challenge is not about weight, it’s not a fad diet or a quick fix. It’s about learning small habits that lead to big change and vibrant health for life.”
Registration is required and closes Feb. 7. For more information and to sign up, go to www.naturespantry.life, call 541-963-7955 or stop by Nature’s Pantry, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande.
Catherine Creek Community Center offers recurring programs
UNION — Union’s Catherine Creek Community Center, in the former Methodist Church buildings, hosts a variety of activities, programs and special events.
Monthly events include the Union Food Pantry, which operates the third Friday of each month from 10-11 a.m. The food bank serves an average of 23 families and 42 individuals with the help of eight volunteers.
Community Meals are served the second Friday of each month at noon, with live music. The recommended donation is $4. An average of 35 people enjoy the meal each month, at the CCCC or via home delivery. Six to eight volunteers make the meals happen.
There is a youth group that meets every Thursday from 4-6 p.m. in collaboration with the Oregon Community Foundation, the John & Ginger Niemeyer Foundation, the Oregon Food Bank and the Center for Human Development. They serve an average of 15 students per week in grades three to eight.
For the younger set, Preschool Playgroup operates weekly from 9-11 a.m. on the first, second and fourth Fridays. On the third Friday, parents and caregivers are welcome to come by during office hours to pick up a take-home activity kit. No registration fee is required.
Natasha Doyon, program director at the Catherine Creek Community Center, welcomes everyone to check out the center’s offerings. To learn more, contact Doyon through the center’s website, www.catherinecreekcommunitycenter.com, visit its Facebook page, or call 541-562-2038 on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
