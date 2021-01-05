BRIEFS
Learn about Eastern Oregon transportation programs
LA GRANDE — Members of the North East Area Commissions on Transportation and the South East Area Commissions on Transportation will hold a virtual meeting Thursday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced. The online meeting is open to the public via teleconference and time has been set aside for comments.
Agenda Items include updates regarding the Oregon Transportation Commission, ODOT status, transit and the ACT Area Strategy Pilot Project as well as project highlights regarding the Pendleton Eighth Street Bridge, Sumpter all-train vehicle access and the Enhance Funding Program.
To join the teleconference, call 1-971-277-1965 and enter ID #219 705 188#.
An area commission on transportation is an advisory body chartered by the Oregon Transportation Commission to help address all aspects of transportation. NEACT covers Morrow, Umatilla, Wallowa, Union and Baker counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; SEACT covers Malheur, Grant and Harney counties and the Burns-Paiute Tribe. For more information, call Tom Strandberg at 541-963-1330.
Media contest highlights safety for young workers
SALEM — Oregon high school students can participate in the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition's annual contest. The aim of the competition is to increase awareness about workplace safety for young workers. Participants will create a brief video or develop a graphic design piece that includes the tagline: "Work. It can be more dangerous than you think."
The top three entries in each of the two media categories will take home cash prizes ranging from $300 to $500. In each category, the first-place winner’s school, club or organization will receive a matching award.
The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. For more information about the entry form and rules, contest expectations, examples and resources, go to http://youngemployeesafety.org.
