ENTERPRISE — The first Fishtrap Fireside literary gathering of 2023 will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Fishtrap headquarters in the historic Bowlby Building at 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. The event will feature readings from local Wallowa County writers Sebastian Hobbs, Kathryn Kemp and Nathan Slinker.
The readings will also be available to watch live on Fishtrap’s Facebook page, or view the recording afterward on Fishtrap’s YouTube channel or website. Fishtrap Fireside is free and open to the public. Visit www.fishtrap.org for full details and reader bios.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series designed to feature diverse voices from local writers. January’s Fishtrap Fireside is sponsored by Copper Creek Mercantile, a locally owned store with items for all types of animals, an eclectic array of gifts, accent decor and lawn and garden products.
Valentine’s ball planned for young ladies
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Academy, La Grande, is hosting its inaugural Valentine’s Ball for young ladies and the men who are important in their lives, such as their dads, grandfathers, uncles, mentors or coaches.
Under the theme “A Knight for a Princess,” the dance is planned for Friday, Feb. 10. If ticket sales are in high demand organizers say they will add an encore event on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The dance will be held at Grande Ronde Academy, 507 Palmer Ave., in La Grande (next to Veterans’ Memorial Pool) and will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $40 for one young lady and one escort. Additional youth are $15 each. Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite — search for: A Knight for a Princess. For full details and to ask about free dresses available, call 541-999-6571.
