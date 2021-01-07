MEETINGS
• ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Council is conducting two public meetings next week. The first meeting, to discuss and approve the STIF grant application, begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. The second meeting, to adopt and submit the STIF grant to the state for approval, begins at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Both meetings will be held in the Thornton Conference Room on the first floor of the Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise.
Meetings and hearings are open to the public. A Zoom link for each meeting can be found on www.ccno.org . For questions, concerns or to request special accommodations, contact the Wallowa County Commissioners Office at 541-426-4543, ext. 1130.
BRIEFS
Volunteers welcome at woodlot work day
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot is having a work day Saturday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited to come and help get firewood ready to give away this winter. The woodlot is 3309 N. Umatilla St. in La Grande. For more information, go to www.neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
