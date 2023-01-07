• ISLAND CITY — Island City’s city council will meet Monday, Jan. 9, beginning at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 10605 Island Ave. City garbage service will be one of the topics discussed.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission will meet for a regular session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meeting will include a public hearing on an Airbnb conditional use permit application. The meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager.
Following the regular session, the Planning Commission will have a joint work session with the Community Landscape and Forestry Commission, beginning around 6 p.m. Among the items to be discussed are design standards and land use codes for right-of-way landscaping, parking lot construction, residential development, trees, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
• ISLAND CITY — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City, 10200 McAlister Road. Call 541-963-6895 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — A meeting of the La Grande School District Board of Directors begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the library of Central Elementary School, 701 H Ave. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. Access information is listed on the agenda posted at www.lagrandesd.org.
