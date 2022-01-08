LA GRANDE — Teen iCraft will be held at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. For this month’s free activity, teens will make styrofoam prints. The iCraft gathering is held the second Wednesday of the month.
The Teen Mid-Week Movie is offered on the third Wednesday of the month. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, teens are invited to watch the movie “Jungle Cruise” at 4 p.m.
The library’s programs for teens are open to anyone in middle or high school. Supplies are provided. Registration is not required, but masks are. For information on upcoming events, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages.
MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Union County chapter of Health Care for All Oregon will meet Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Working Committee plans for 2022 will be honed and Ellen Krieger will draw for the winner of her donated quilt. All are welcome. Email unioncounty@hcao.org to attend the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Rural Fire District Board will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the fire hall. For more information, call Kim George at 541-910-3114.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. The agenda includes public hearings on four Airbnb conditional use permits. The public may attend and comment online via Zoom and access the meeting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager).
• LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Parks and Rec commissions will meet next week via Zoom. For links or other information, contact Stu Spence, director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org. Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Community Landscape and Forestry Commission meets on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Arts Commission’s meeting is on Wednesday, Jan. 12. And the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission will meet Thursday, Jan. 13.
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will meet for a regular session and executive session beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The public may be join the meeting in person, online and via phone. Meeting access information is given on the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org.
