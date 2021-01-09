MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — A regular meeting of the Island City City Council will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Island City City Hall. Elected councilors will be sworn in.
• UNION — The Union City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 11, for a work session at 6 p.m followed by its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m., both at Union’s city hall.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District’s monthly board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — The City of La Grande Planning Commission meets for a regular section Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. via electronic communications. To listen to the meeting, or participate in the public comment opportunity, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 819-3717-1987 then enter password 607237. Public comment or questions may be submitted by emailing mboquist@cityoflagrande.org.
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will convene for a regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be available online, by phone and on the Blue Mountain Translator District. Meeting access information is given on the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org.
Place an order for next Cove senior lunch
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is now offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The Jan. 19 menu features chicken enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, confetti corn, green salad, rolls and snickerdoodle cookies. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven’t been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, Jan. 13, to order your meal.
