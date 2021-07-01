MEETINGS
• COVE — The Cove City Council will meet for a regular session Tuesday, July 6, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The public is encouraged to connect to the meeting virtually. For instructions, visit www.cityofcove.org or email cityadmin@cityofcove.org. Public comments must be e-mailed to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. the night of the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The July meeting of the Union County Democratic Party will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, July 7, beginning at 7 p.m. To register for the meeting, call 541-562-6289 or email a request to rknop@eoni.com with your email contact information, address and phone number.
BRIEFS Take a Discovery Walk in Wallowa County
JOSEPH — The Wallowology Natural History Discovery Center, 508 N. Main St., Joseph, is again leading weekly Discovery Walks this summer. The family-friendly two-hour strolls and hikes are free and open to all, offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. and led by Judy Swank and Charla Lower.
Friday walks depart from a different trailhead each week to explore Wallowa County’s unique landscape. Saturday walks begin each week in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
The Friday, July 9, Discovery Walk begins at the Wallowa Lake Trailhead at the end of Wallowa Lake Highway 351.
Registration is required for the Friday hikes, with a 10-person maximum group size. To register and for directions, email info@wallowology.org. Leave your dog at home but bring drinking water and wear sturdy shoes.
Nature Rangers day camp includes survival skills
LA GRANDE — A day camp for children of all ages who love nature and the science behind it will be offered July 26-30 by La Grande Parks and Recreation. The Nature Rangers Survival Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Campers will meet at the Parks Office across from Pioneer Park then explore the great outdoors with a field trip every day to a new location to learn about nature and survival in the outdoors: such as how to make a shelter, find/make clean water, and cook and clean fish and crawdads. The week ends with a fishing trip to Morgan Lake. Transportation will be provided, and early drop-off and pickup can be arranged.
Cost for the week-long camp is $100.
The registration deadline is July 14. For all details and to register, go to www.lagrandeparks.org or call 541-962-1352.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.