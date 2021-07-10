MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council will meet in a regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Island City City Hall. The agenda includes a report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and a visit from a representative of the Blue Mountain Humane Association.
• LA GRANDE — A regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the library of Central Elementary School, 701 H Ave. In-person attendance is allowed and the meeting will also be available online and by phone. Access information is available on the agenda posted at www.lagrandesd.org/page/board-meetings. The agenda includes discussion of the “Joe Bell” movie, the board retreat and future property.
BRIEFS Grassroots Festival in Union has openings for vendors and yard sales
UNION — Organizers of the Aug. 14 Grassroots Festival in Union are seeking vendors and participants in the city-wide yard sales. To sign up for the yard sale listing, call Nadyne at 541-910-5425. For more information or to be a vendor or enter your vehicle, email grassroots@eoni.com or call 541-786-1492.
Free class for parents will help children cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — The next session of “Helping Children Cope with Divorce and Separation,” the court’s mandatory parent education course, will be offered virtually via Zoom Thursday, July 15, from 6-9 p.m. The class is led by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee.
The class is free but pre-registration is required by emailing teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us including the registrant’s name, mailing and email addresses, phone number and the date of the class. Call Teala at 541-962-9500, ext. 42, for more information.
Masks not required by La Grande School District during summer programs
LA GRANDE — La Grande School District will no longer require masks during summer programming, according to a press release from the school district. Gov. Brown lifted the majority of COVID-19 restrictions in the state, effective June 30, allowing a return to the local decision making model for communities when it comes to the health and safety of students.
This fall, all La Grande School District students will attend school full-time, five days a week. Ensuring the safety of students and staff will remain a priority of the district, the release stated. With children still not eligible for vaccination, and yet vulnerable to COVID-19, a safety plan will be put in place. La Grande School District will work with parents, community members, and staff to update district safety protocols once the Oregon Department of Education releases its new Ready School, Safe Learner guidance. ODE guidance is expected on or before July 24, 2021, and LGSD will release its safety plan in early August.
Sundays at Wallowa Lake Lodge offer free yoga, tunes
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE — Start and end your Sundays at Wallowa Lake Lodge with free activities. Peaceful morning yoga on the lawn is led by Kathryn Kemp from 9-10 a.m. Kemp, who grew up in Joseph, is a mental health counselor and yogi who loves using poetry, art, and music in her yoga classes to help students find their center. Bring your own mat or borrow one at the class (supply is limited). Suggested donation is $5 a class.
Sunday evenings in the lodge’s dining room, pianist Gail Swart plays from 6-9 p.m. Swart has graced the lodge with her talents for decades. She plays a variety of songs and is always happy to entertain requests. There is no charge to come enjoy the music.
ACE Puzzle Exchange continues Saturday, July 17
LA GRANDE — While the restrictions necessitated by the pandemic have eased, indoor activities such as jigsaw puzzles offer entertainment close to the air conditioner. Art Center East invites puzzle enthusiasts to its next Puzzle Exchange, Saturday, July 17, from 1-2 p.m. at the art center, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. Bring in a puzzle (no missing pieces, please) and take another one home. The suggested donation of $5 per puzzle goes toward ACE programs.
— The Observer
