• COVE — A special meeting of the Cove City Council begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the hiring of a part-time Public Works employee. The public may attend and make comments. Attendance also will be available virtually via meet.goto.com/CityofCove. Or listen in by dialing 1-877-309-2073 and using access code 566-891-733.
• LA GRANDE — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District’s monthly board meeting will be held Wednesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. in the OSU Extension Office’s conference room, 10507 N. McAlister Road. The meeting may also be accessed online or by phone. Links and access instructions are provided at www.unionswcd.org/about-us.html. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. Contact the Union SWCD staff at 541-963-1313 for more information.
• UNION — The Union School Board will meet on Wednesday, July 13, beginning at 6 p.m. at the high school athletic complex. Seismic upgrade and bond-funded projects will be among the subjects discussed at the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will convene at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, for a regular board meeting in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available in person, online, and via phone. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
