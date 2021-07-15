Fire department serves Saturday breakfast
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Fire Department invites the community to a pancake breakfast Saturday, July 17, at the fire station, 1806 Cove Ave. Stop by between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. for pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and Starbucks coffee. Cost is $8 age 11 to adult, and $5 for ages 10 and younger. The event supports the volunteer fire association.
Nominations are open for summer ‘beautification’ award
LA GRANDE — Nominations are open for the La Grande Summer Beautification Award, sponsored by the La Grande Community Landscape and Forestry Commission. Seasonal awards are given to residential and commercial properties that have been carefully landscaped and attract the viewer. These landscapes must be visible from the street and within La Grande’s urban growth boundary. Send the address of your nomination to trees@cityoflagrande.org or call the Urban Forestry Division at 541-663-1952. The deadline is July 30.
Free live music at Riverside Park tonight
LA GRANDE — The 2021 Riverside Concert Series is underway, offering free live music on Thursday evenings in the summer at Riverside Park, La Grande. Thursday, July 15, features Russ Kofoed, beginning at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks, and remember to pack out what you brought in. The free weekly music series is sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission.
— The Observer
