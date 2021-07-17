MEETINGS
• UNION — A regular session of the Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of the high school. The agenda includes the swearing in of new board members Jason Beck and Joe Fisher and an executive session for the purpose of labor negotiations. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board.
BRIEFS Side A Brewing hosts one-man band Saturday
LA GRANDE — Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande, is hosting free live music in its outdoor back patio this summer. The Side A-lley Concert on Saturday, July 17, begins at 7 p.m. featuring Travelin’ Miles, described as a “one-man-suitcase band.” A solo act utilizing guitar, banjo, harmonica and a homemade suitcase percussion kit, Travelin’ Miles is a Boise-based multifaceted performer.
Next Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m., Jamie Nasario of Echo takes the patio stage. Nasario’s soul-driven voice and bluesy repertoire is backed by guitarist Luke Basile.
Weekly walk-in art workshop features printmaking
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph, is offering a weekly “Walk-in Wednesday Workshop” from 10 a.m. to noon.
A new painting or drawing art project will be introduced each week. From July 21 to Aug. 4, the focus will be on printmaking. The cost is $20 per session. For more information or to sign up, call 541-432-0505 or visit www.josephy.org.
Art center seeks teaching artists with diverse talents
LA GRANDE — Most in-person classes will return at Art Center East, La Grande, in the fall, the art center announced. Teaching artists are sought to fill the calendar with a diverse selection. If you have an artistic skill that you would like to share, ACE invites you to fill out a class proposal outlining your unique artistic talents and perspective
“Our definition of art includes more than just the visual arts: music, dance, cooking, writing, traditional arts (like welding, blacksmithing, knitting, quilting, and basket weaving), healing arts, digital arts, and much more,” stated the center’s press release.
Frequently requested mediums include painting, ceramics, fiber arts, glass, jewelry, writing, drawing, kids’ classes, culinary and photography. Specific requests include macrame, felting, embroidery, beading, shibori, watercolor, card making, meditation/mindfulness, batik, sculpture, foreign language, international cooking, stained glass and collage.
If you have questions or would like help developing your idea for a class, call ACE at 541-624-2800 or email programsdirector@artcentereast.org.
— The Observer
