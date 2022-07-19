A beaded bag made by Roger Amerman is one of two prizes for a Friday, July 29, 2022, raffle benefitting the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture Exhibits. Purchase tickets at www.josephy.org/event/native-sport-raffle.
Josephy Center/
Contributed Photo
BRIEFS Native Sport Raffle tickets on sale for drawing July 29
JOSEPH — A raffle for a chance to win one of two items related to American Indians will be held Friday, July 29, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph. The Native Sport Raffle will take place from 4-5 p.m. The prizes are a beaded bag made by Roger Amerman or a framed Indian relay race photograph by Dallas Dick. Tickets cost from $10-$25 and may be purchased online at www.josephy.org/event/native-sport-raffle or at the Josephy Center, 403 N. Main St. Proceeds go to support the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture Exhibits there. For more information, call 541-432-0505 or email artdirector@josephy.org.
Veterans’ Memorial Pool open for the summer
LA GRANDE — Veterans’ Memorial Pool, at Pioneer Park in La Grande, now is open for seasonal summer hours. Recreational swim times are Monday through Friday from 1:30-5 p.m. The splash pad is open depending on the weather. Rec swim is also open Wednesday and Friday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. Lap swims are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30-8:00 a.m., Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. The small pool for water exercise and classes is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30-8 a.m. and Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — The Observer
