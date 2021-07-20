Wednesday’s ACE Writing Project features Lindsey Martin-Bowen
LA GRANDE — Pushcart and Pulitzer nominee author and poet Lindsey Martin-Bowen will be the featured reader at the ACE Writing Project’s July 21 gathering. Martin-Bowen taught writing and literature at the University of Missouri in Kansas City and Longview for nearly two decades and teaches criminal justice classes for Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton.
The free monthly literary event takes place the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m., showcasing local and regional talent followed by an open mic for anyone interested in sharing an original piece. The Art Center East event will be virtual, via Zoom. For access instructions, go to www.artcenterast.org, call 541-624-2800 or email info@artcentereast.org.
Wallowa Lake Lodge offers talks, music and yoga
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — This summer the Wallowa Lake Lodge is hosting a lecture series on Thursdays at 7 p.m. The July 22 talk is “Reflections on the Lodge Grounds History and the Journey of the Sockeye.” Take a journey through time with James Monteith, the Nez Perce Elders and historians. Learn about the history of the land the Wallowa Lake Lodge now sits on as well as the wild sockeye and its journey through time to the present.
Also, the lodge offers live music, food and drinks on the deck on Fridays from 5-7 p.m. On Sundays, morning yoga on the lawn runs from 9-10 a.m., and Gail Swart’s evening of piano music goes from 6-9 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. For further information, go to wallowalakelodge or call 541-432-9821.
HQ hosts weekly ‘open stage’ on Thursdays
LA GRANDE — HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande, is hosting a weekly “open stage” at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, opening its stage “for a night of impromptu music acts, combos, chit-chat, hubbub and hodiddles,” according to the venue’s website. The bar will be open and there’s no cover charge. Live music is also planned throughout the summer. For more, visit www.lagrandehq.com.
Morgan Lake Regatta set for Saturday
LA GRANDE — Saturday, July 24, is this summer’s Morgan Lake Regatta, with live music by Brian Mandella from 6-8 p.m. Bring any sort of non-motorized boat or enjoy the music from the shore of Morgan Lake for free. Life vests and invasive species permit on boats are required. Brought to you by the La Grande Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission.
Handmade Holidays application deadline is July 27
LA GRANDE — Applications for the 2021 Handmade Holiday Makers Market at Art Center East are now being accepted. The application and full details are available at www.artcentereast.org/events/handmade-holidays, contact Jennifer Durr, gallery director, at Jenn@artcentereast.org. The application deadline for vendors is Tuesday, July 27.
