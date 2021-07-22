Morgan Lake Regatta canceled
LA GRANDE — Because Morgan Lake Park is closed due to extreme fire danger, the Morgan Lake Regatta planned for July 24 has been canceled, the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department announced. The event was to feature live music by Brian Mandella.
In lieu of the regatta, the Riverside Concert Series will feature Mandella at the Thursday, July 29, session. The concert series at Riverside Park, North Spruce Street, La Grande, is free to all, with live music on Thursdays in the summer from 6-8 p.m.
Fire risk closes archery event
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Bowmen’s annual Mt Emily Jackpot 3-D event will not be held Saturday, July 24, as planned, because of public use closures at MERA and at the group’s range due to fire danger. Organizers are looking into holding the event in mid-October and will release information at a later date.
The archery club welcomes volunteers and new members. For more information, call 541-975-4574, email granderondebowmen@gmail.com or go to www.granderondebowmen.org.
Saturday yard sale set
LA GRANDE — The annual Chapter DK PEO yard sale will be Saturday, July 24, beginning at 8 a.m. at 62904 Fruitdale Lane, La Grande. PEO raises money to provide scholarships for women at the local, state and international level.
Check out www.peointernational.org for more details.
Anyone wishing to donate items for the sale may contact Kathy Gilmore Christensen via Facebook or drop off donations Friday afternoon at the sale site.
— The Observer
