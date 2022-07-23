MEETINGS
ISLAND CITY — The quarterly meeting of the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at the Blue Springs Crossing Community Room, 10801 Walton Road, Island City.
ISLAND CITY — The quarterly meeting of the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at the Blue Springs Crossing Community Room, 10801 Walton Road, Island City.
The meeting is open to the public and the location is accessible to persons with disabilities. A request for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the meeting to Laurie Girard at 541-963-5360, Ext. 21. TDD (Hearing Impaired): 541-963-2465.
LA GRANDE — Veterans’ Memorial Pool, at Pioneer Park in La Grande, now is open for seasonal summer hours.
• Recreational swim times are Monday through Friday from 1:30-5 p.m. The splash pad is open depending on the weather. Rec swim is also open Wednesday and Friday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.
• Lap swims are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30-8:00 a.m., Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
• The small pool for water exercise and classes is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30-8 a.m. and Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LA GRANDE — All veterans, military, law enforcement, first responders, fire department crews and volunteers are invited to the inaugural .22 rifle trail shoot on Saturday, July 30, at the La Grande Rifle and Pistol Club Range on Rankin Road. Register that morning before 9 a.m. Tickets are $15 and are also available in advance. For full information, call Darrel Plank at 541-910-4132 or Larry Forrest at 541-805-1762.
— The Observer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.