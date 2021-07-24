MEETINGS
• BOARDMAN — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District, based in Pendleton, will meet Monday, July 26, for a board retreat at 9 a.m. and a regular board meeting at 2 p.m. at the Port of Morrow, 2 East Marine Drive, Boardman. The agenda includes election of the chair and vice-chair of the board and first readings of IMESD policies on the qualifications and duties of the superintendent and on corporal punishment.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Tourism Promotion Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday, July 27. The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Union County Chamber of Commerce, 207 Depot St., La Grande.
BRIEFS Strengthen your health with free four-week challenge
LA GRANDE — A free four-week “Vibrant You” virtual health challenge will be held in August with a launch meeting July 29 at 6:30 p.m. The challenge is about “learning small habits that lead to big change and vibrant health for life,” according to a press release from Nature’s Pantry.
The program is offered by Nature’s Pantry in partnership with health pros Summer Steele and Mountain Valley Fitness & Health, Tim James and Chemical Free Body, Lasa Baxter and Wilde Holistic Nutrition and Fitness, and holistic health coach Nicole Haggerty.
Registration is required, but there is no cost to participate. For more information and to sign up, go to www.naturespantry.life, call Nature’s Pantry at 541-963-7955 or stop by the store, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande, by Tuesday, July 27.
Bingo returns to Union County Senior Center
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande, is again opening its doors for community activities with Wednesday night bingo. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and all are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Union County Senior Meal programs and Meals on Wheels.
MENUS Union County Senior Center takeout lunch menu
Served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. For delivery, call 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m. Age 60+, $3 suggested donation; all others, $5. Public is welcome.
July 26-30Monday: chicken curry over lemon rice, Caesar salad, fresh fruit, light dessert.
Tuesday: Tacos, beans and rice, salad greens, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday: pesto chicken over noodles, freshly baked bread, fruit garnish, light dessert.
Thursday: pork fried rice, egg roll, oriental salad, fortune cookie.
Friday: cheeseburger, steak fries, fresh fruit.
Union County kids free summer lunch menu
Free grab-and-go lunch for anyone ages 1-18, served Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., La Grande. Lunch for adults is $4. Milk is available with all meals.
July 26-30
Monday: chicken casserole, green salad, roll, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: taquitos, rice, veggie sticks, chips, fresh fruit.
Wednesday: turkey sandwich, steak fries, fruit garnish, cookie.
Thursday: ravioli, salad greens, baked bread, fresh fruit, dessert.
Friday: cheeseburger, fresh fruit, dessert.
