• LA GRANDE — The InterMountain Education Service District Board of Directors meets for a board retreat and regular board meeting on Wednesday, July 27, 1604 27th St., in La Grande. The retreat will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the regular meeting. To access the agenda and Zoom information, go to www.imesd.k12.or.us.
BRIEFS Visit Cook Memorial Library this week for storytime
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande invites children to the Thursday, July 28, storytime in the library’s Story Circle at 10:30 a.m. for songs, stories and a craft. Older kids can get crafty at the weekly Kid Craft Friday from 3- 4 p.m. The Friday, July 29 activity, for ages 7-10, is painting rocks. On Saturdays, join the Campfire Sing-Along at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle.
For more information on upcoming events, go to www.cookmemorial- library.org, stop by the library or call 541-962-1339.
Kids practicing safe bicycle riding may be rewarded
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department has partnered with the La Grande Parks Department’s Safe Routes to School Program and Cook Memorial Library to reward safe bicycle riders July 18-29. Local officers will be giving away free coupons periodically to kids they see practicing safe riding during the two-week event. For more information on bicycle safety, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website: www.nhtsa.dot.gov.
Sign up now for free QuickBooks class
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium, 1901 Adams, La Grande, is offering free hands-on QuickBooks training Aug. 2-4. During the three-day course, 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day, participants will build a sample company by developing and using accounts to make daily transactions, receive and maintain inventory, pay bills, record payments and then review income and expense and balance sheet reports. Register by calling Coral at 541-633-2084.
Watch a movie under the stars
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department and Union County Safe Communities Coalition are hosting movie nights at Pioneer Park this summer. Watch “Raya and the Lost Dragon” on July 29 and “Detective Pikachu” on Aug. 19. Come to the park by 9 p.m., and the free movies begin at dusk. Bring snacks and lawn chairs or blankets.
All ages invited to community dance July 30 in La Grande
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers will provide live music for an end-of-the-month community dance on Saturday, July 30, from 6-9 p.m., at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening includes a finger food potluck.
— The Observer
