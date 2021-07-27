MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the library at Central Elementary School, 701 H Ave. The meeting will be available online and by phone. The agenda and meeting access information is at www.lagrandesd.org/page/board-meetings.
BRIEFS Wallowa Lake Lodge hosts free summer events
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — This summer the Wallowa Lake Lodge is hosting an ongoing schedule of free events.
The Wallowa Lake Lodge Lecture Series is on Thursdays at 7 p.m. The July 29 talk will be about wolverines — come learn about these elusive and rarely seen animals with Scott Shively, project coordinator for the Wallowa Wolverine Project.
The lodge offers live music on the deck on Fridays from 5-7 p.m. Gabriel Bush performs July 30. Hang out on the deck or spread out a blanket on the lawn. The lodge’s full bar will be open until 9 p.m., serving food and drinks.
On Sundays, morning yoga on the lawn is open to all from 9-10 a.m., and Gail Swart’s evening of piano music goes from 6-9 p.m.
For further information, call the lodge at 541-432-9821 or go to www.wallowalakelodge.
GRH Clinics offer free sports physicals
UNION COUNTY — Students in fourth through 12th grade may take advantage of free sports physicals at Grande Ronde Hospital’s clinics in La Grande, Union and Elgin in August. College students will receive a discount of $50 on physicals at the clinics on any of the scheduled free sports physical days.
For more information or to make an appointment on the days listed below, call the clinic where the student athlete will be receiving the physical. Learn more about the GRH clinics at www.grh.org.
• Union Clinic (541-562-6180): Aug. 3, 4
• Elgin Clinic (541-437-2273): Aug. 5, 11, 12
• Regional Medical Clinic, La Grande (541-663-3138): Aug. 4, 12, 16
• Women’s and Children’s Clinic, La Grande (541-663-3150): Aug. 10, 12, 19, 20, 24
— The Observer
