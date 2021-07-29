MEETINGS
• COVE — The Cove City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at city hall, 504 Alder St. The agenda includes COVID-19 relief funding and the upcoming Cove Cherry Fair. For instructions on how to connect to the meeting virtually, go to www.cityofcove.org or email cityadmin@cityofcove.org for the link and an agenda.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, Aug. 4. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the conference room in the east end of the Joseph Building, La Grande.
BRIEFS ‘Comedy of Errors’ is first performance on outdoor stage
ELGIN — Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors” will be presented by the Elgin Opera House on its new outdoor stage Friday and Saturday, July 30-31. The 6:30 p.m. performances are free to attend. Bring chairs and blankets for seating on the lawn outside the Opera House, 100 N. Eighth St., Elgin. For more information, go to www.elginoperahouse.com or call 541-663-6324.
Play bingo at the Union County Senior Center on Tuesdays
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande, is again opening its doors for community activities with Tuesday night bingo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and all are welcome. Proceeds benefit Union County senior programs including Meals on Wheels. (Incorrect bingo details were previously published in The Observer and Go! Magazine.)
Literacy Picnics continue in August at local schools
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is partnering with Head Start, Cook Memorial Library and other local agencies this summer to provide weekly literacy picnics to families with children in preschool up to second grade. There is no registration required and families are encouraged to attend together. The one-hour program will be held on Wednesdays in August at 12:15 p.m. at each of the elementary schools in La Grande. The focus will be on learning to read. Books, grade-level curriculum packets, activities, games and snacks will be provided.
