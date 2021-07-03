MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande’s Landmarks Commission meets Thursday, July 8, at 6 p.m. at La Grande City Hall. New business to be discussed in the regular session includes considering the historical appropriateness of 1214 Adams Ave. A work session will follow to discuss updates to the historic district standards preservation code.
BRIEFS
Webinar addresses how economic inequality affects democracy
LA GRANDE — The Union County Chapter of Health Care for All Oregon is hosting a webinar, “Reversing Runaway Inequality,” Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend the special event. The one-hour webinar will be presented by author Les Leopold and address the current U.S. economic inequality that affects our democracy. To learn more go to www.runawayinequality.org; to register, email unioncounty@hcao.org by July 8.
Bike Blast held July 8 at Candy Cane Park
LA GRANDE — The second Bike Blast put on by La Grande Parks and Recreation and the Safe Routes to School program runs from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Candy Cane Park on 12th Street. Bike Blast provides bikes for kids, helmet fitting and cycling safety tips, plus activities and cotton candy. Everything is free. For more information call 541-962-0514.
