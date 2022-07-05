• LA GRANDE — A regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners is slated for Wednesday, July 6, at 9 a.m. at 1106 K Ave., La Grande. Meetings are open to the public in person and via Zoom videoconference. The agenda and access information may be found at www.union-county.org/commissioners/agendaminutes.
• LA GRANDE — The Northeast Area Commission on Transportation will hold its next meeting Thursday July 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 5 Headquarters, 3012 Island Ave., La Grande. The meeting is open to the public. An audio option also is available by calling 971-277-1965 (meeting number: 147 137 168#).
BRIEFS Help children cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — Learn how divorce or separation impacts your children and what you can do to help them at a free online workshop offered from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. The workshop is facilitated by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Family Law Advisory Committee. Support persons and community members may also attend. Pre-registration is required. To sign up and for Zoom access information, email your name, mailing address, phone number and the date of the class to tesla.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us. For more information call 541-962-9500 ext. 42.
Terry LaMont to play at dance
LA GRANDE — Terry LaMont will provide the music for a community dance on Saturday, July 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. The evening includes a finger-food potluck.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.