View the stars in Wallowa County
JOSEPH — Friday, July 9, the Wallowology Natural History Discover Center in Joseph is hosting a free “Star Party” from 9:30-11 p.m. for ages 8 and older (parental supervision required), and from 10 p.m. to midnight for ages 16 and older. Telescopes will be provided and beginners are welcome. To sign up and receive more details and directions, email info@wallowology.org.
Grange hosts Saturday breakfast
JOSEPH — The Hurricane Creek Grange is hosting an all-you-an-eat breakfast fro 7-11 a.m. Saturday, July 10. On the menu are pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. There is an $8 requested donation. Hurricane Creek Grange is at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane, Joseph.
Help children cope with divorce, separation
LA GRANDE — The next session of “Helping Children Cope with Divorce and Separation,” the court’s mandatory parent education course, will be offered virtually via Zoom Thursday, July 15, from 6-9 p.m. The class is led by Mary Lu Pierce and sponsored by the Union County Family Law Advisory Committee
The class is free but pre-registration is required by emailing teala.sunderman@ojd.state.or.us including the registrant’s name, mailing and email addresses, phone number and the date of the class. Call Teala at 541-962-9500, ext. 42, for more information.v
Welcome to the discussion.
