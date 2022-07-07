• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet for a work session on Thursday, July 7, at 6 p.m. The public may view the session on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande. The purpose of the work session is to discuss the landmarks application process.
The purpose of a Landmarks Commission work session is to provide the commission with an opportunity to informally discuss topics of common concern and interest and to exchange ideas with staff, not to make decisions or to direct staff toward a specific action or conclusion.
BRIEFS Misplace something? Check out LG Parks & Rec lost and found
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Parks & Recreation Department announced it will be disposing of lost and found items after Friday, July 15. If you have lost anything at a park in the last several weeks, call Parks & Rec at 541-962-1348 to set up a time to claim your items.
Take the new AARP Smart Driver Course
LA GRANDE — AARP Driver Safety classes are back, according to local instructor Fred Moore. There is now new material and new prices, $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. The first class in Union County is planned for Saturday, July 16, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with a break for lunch, and hospital mask rules will be enforced. To register and for more information, call Moore at 541-910-9797.
Participants will refresh their driving skills, get up-to-date information on new rules of the road and learn research-based strategies to increase safety while behind the wheel. There is not a test, and those who complete the course may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount.
