• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Planning Commission will meet for a regular session Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave. The agenda lists three public hearings on conditional use permit requests for Airbnb operations. Those who wish to address the commission in connection with any item on the agenda may do so during the time that item is under discussion.
• LA GRANDE — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct its monthly board meeting Wednesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office, 10507 N. McAlister Road. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. Contact the Union SWCD staff at 541-963-1313 or visit unionswcd.org for more information.
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Safe Communities Coalition to present family-friendly movie nights in Pioneer Park this summer. On Friday, July 9, enjoy “Robin Hood” together under the stars. Lawn chairs or picnic blankets are recommended. The free movie begins at dusk. Other movies planned for summer nights in Pioneer Park are “Onward” on July 30 and “Doolittle” on Aug. 20.
JOSEPH — Aviation enthusiasts are invited to the Wallowa County Fly-in Friday-Saturday, July 9-10 — at the Joseph Airport. Friday evening is a no-host banquet and bar at the airport. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner is at 5:30 p.m. and live music kicks off at 6:45 p.m. A live and silent auction will begin at the Friday banquet and conclude Saturday at 11 a.m.
On Saturday, gates open at 7 a.m. Children age 10 and younger are not charged admission and breakfast is free.
Admission for everyone else is $5, and breakfast is $10. An educational hangar with events for all ages will be open, and a variety of jets, helicopters, warbirds and backcountry planes will be on display. Children up to 18 years old can collect their wings and receive a free airplane ride on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.neoafoundation.org/events/wallowa-county-fly-in-2/.
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is in urgent need of volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
