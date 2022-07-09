• IMBLER — The Imbler School Board meets for a work session on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. in room 1 of the high school to discuss the locker room project. The public is welcome to attend.
• LA GRANDE — A board meeting of the La Grande Rural Fire District begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the fire hall.
• LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Planning Commission convenes for a regular session at 6 p.m. followed by a work session on Tuesday, July 12. Both meetings are available for viewing on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager. The purpose of the work session is to discuss a moratorium on Airbnbs.
BRIEFS
July 12 Brown Bag lecture covers health insurance
JOSEPH — Kathleen Bennet, with years of experience in health administration at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, and more than 20 years with health insurance, will address Medicare and supplemental benefits. Do you know what your coverage is? In-patient, out-patient, dental, eye, long-term care, ambulance, life-flight, etc.
Come with your questions to this in-person and Zoom Brown Bag on Tuesday, July 12, at noon. It will take place on the balcony in the Josephy Center. Go to www.josepjy.org for the link to join via Zoom.
Kids invited to hunt bugs
LA GRANDE — Children are invited to meet at La Grande’s Birnie Park, on C Avenue near Sixth Street, for a Birnie Bug Hunt, on Tuesday, July 12. Sponsored by Cook Memorial Library, the hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be led by Donna Rainboth and Jim McIver.
Mystery Book Club meets July 11
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Mystery Book Club for adults meets the second Monday of the month at 1 p.m. at the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The July 11 gathering will discuss “One by One” by Ruth Ware. New members are welcome.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.