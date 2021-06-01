MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Budget Committee will meet for its first budget meeting Wednesday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. The second budget meeting is planned for June 9. Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the gym of Willow Elementary School, 1305 N. Willow St., La Grande, and may be joined virtually at www.lagrandesd.org (go to the School Board tab for further information).
BRIEFS
ACE has T-shirts, roll-over credits
LA GRANDE — Art Center East has T-shirts for those who participated in the ACE virtual 5K Fun Run in 2020. Pick up your shirt at the center, 1009 Penn Ave., La Grande, during open hours, 1-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The nonprofit art center announced it is extending unused credits to make sure patrons have time to use them. Due to cancellations caused by COVID-19, many students have roll-over credits from workshops that weren’t held. Any credits acquired between January 2018 and December 2020 will not expire until Dec. 31, 2022.
For assistance on how to use your credits, or to check to see if you have any available, email info@artcentereast.org or call 541-624-2800. Credits may also be donated back to the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.