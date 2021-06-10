MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Landmarks Commission will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in council chambers at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and finalize a request for a proposal for hiring a historic preservation consultant.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee meets Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. followed by a regular session. The meetings will be held at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.
• LA GRANDE — A special meeting of the La Grande City Council begins at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, to discuss FEMA Floodplain Map Revisions. The public may view the meeting via the city’s Charter Communications channel 180 on the La Grande Alive website or the Eastern Oregon Alive.TV Facebook page.
BRIEFS Volunteers may attend gardening class for free
COVE — Nella Mae’s Farm in Cove is leading a tomato class Sunday, June 13, to help gardeners increase their production, decrease disease and make harvest easier.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Nella Mae will teach a tomato pruning and trellising class at the farm, 69361 Antles Lane in Cove. Participants will take home trellis materials and a how-to handout. Pre-registration is required. To register and for more information, go to https://nellamaesfarm.com/2021/06/07/tomato-pruning-trellising-class.
The cost of the class is $8 per person or $15 per family. Or, volunteer to join a weeding party from 11 a.m. to noon and attend the class for free.
Oregon governor candidate visits La Grande Saturday
LA GRANDE — Stan Pulliam will visit La Grande Saturday, June 12, as part of his Gubernatorial Listening Tour. Earlier this spring, Pulliam, the mayor of Sandy, announced he is exploring a run for governor in the 2022 election. His announcement included plans to launch a listening tour across Oregon, “joining mayors, community leaders and others to talk about how to bring Oregon back to its rugged, pioneer glory of innovation, fortitude, and freedom,” according to press release.
The public is invited to join Pulliam June 12 from 4-6 p.m. at Max Square, corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street. For more information visit https://www.stanpulliam.org.
— The Observer
