• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire District will have a budget committee meeting at 6 p.m. followed by a regular board meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at the fire hall. For details, call 541-910-3114.
BRIEFS Flag Retirement Ceremony set for June 14
UNION — Union’s Veterans of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 and La Grande’s American Legion will be holding a ceremony to retire old faded and tattered flags on Tuesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at the VFW Hall in Union. Anyone who has a flag that needs to be retired may drop it off at the Union hall or call Ken McCormack at 541-805-9321.
Brown Bag discussion looks at suicide in Wallowa County
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center’s next Brown Bag session will discuss “The Issue of Suicide in Wallowa County.” The gathering is set to begin at noon on Tuesday, June 14.
Due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, suicide rates across the country have surged over the past three years. Wallowa County is not immune to this national problem, and the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is the focal point for dealing with suicide locally. Led by the center’s director, Chantay Jett, and clinical director, Mollie Cudmore, the June 14 Brown Bag presentation will address the rising tide of suicides, and talk about seeing early signs of potential suicide and finding help.
Brown Bags are free and open to the public. Attend in person at 403 N. Main St., Joseph, or virtually via the link published at www.josephy.org. For further information contact Rich at 541-432-0505.
