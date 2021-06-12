MEETINGS
IMBLER: The Imbler School Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, June 15, in Room 1 of the high school, immediately following the 7 p.m. budget hearing. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board.
LA GRANDE: A public meeting of the Union County 4-H & Extension Service District Budget Committee to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, will be held by remote conferencing Wednesday, June 16, at 8:30 a.m. For connection information call 541-963-1010 or email UnionCountyExtension@oregonstate.edu by 5 p.m June 15. Written comments must be received by noon June 15 at OSU Extension Service, 10507 N. McAlister Road, Room 9, La Grande 97850. A copy of the budget document may be obtained by calling the Oregon State University Extension Service at 541-963-1010 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
LA GRANDE: Members of the Facilities Study Committee of the La Grande School District will meet Thursday, June 17, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Willow Elementary gymnasium. To join virtually via Google Meet, go to https://meet.google.com/asc-zxox-psg.
BRIEFS
Learn about Wallowa Resources’ past and future
JOSEPH — “Wallowa Resources: 25 years of Work, and Future Priorities” is the focus of the June 15 Brown Bag lecture at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Beginning at noon, Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources, will reflect on the organization’s first 25 years, report on current programs and discuss future priorities. The gathering will be held in person at the center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph, and also will be streamed live on Zoom (go to www.josephy.org/brown-bags for the link).
Christoffersen has diverse experience in place-based natural resource management from working around the world, including ranching in Australia, farming in Israel, fishing and forestry in Norway, and forestry and wildlife in southern Africa. He is passionate about working landscapes and the role of rural communities in their stewardship.
Brown Bag programs at the Josephy Center are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch or snack. For more information, contact Rich Wandschneider at 541-432-0505 or rich.wandschneider@gmail.com.
Give blood, save lives
LA GRANDE — A La Grande community blood drive will take place June 15-16, in the gym at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Ave. The drive will run from noon to 6 p.m. June 15 and from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. June 16. To schedule an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LaGrande” or the ZIP code 97850. Call Linda Strand at 541-963-4261 for more information.
Downloading the Red Cross’ blood donor app is another way to schedule and manage blood donation appointments. The app also creates a digital donor card, tracks lifetime donations and allows the user to follow their donation on its way to a hospital.
