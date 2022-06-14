• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will convene for a special board meeting/work session on Wednesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be virtual, held via Google Meet. It will be available to the public online and by phone. For meeting access information, see the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org/page/board-meetings.
• PENDLETON — A regular board meeting of the InterMountain Education Service District will be held Wednesday, June 15. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. The IMESD oversees a number of school districts in Northeastern Oregon, including the districts in Union County.
BRIEFS
Blood drive held June 14-15
LA GRANDE — Giving blood saves lives. The community has another opportunity to contribute at an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande. The hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call local organizer Linda Strand at 541-963-4261 or 541-910-1973.
Joseph writer featured at June 15 ACE Writing Project
LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s monthly Writing Project returns to an in-person format at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at HQ, 112 Depot St. The featured writer, Mary Emerick, is the author of three books: the novel “The Geography of Water”; “Fire in the Heart,” a memoir of wildland firefighting; and the “Last Layer of the Ocean: Kayaking through Love and Loss on Alaska’s Wild Coast.” Emerick, who lives in Joseph, has also published nature-based essays in anthologies and journals.
Following the featured reading, an open mic session is open to anyone interested in sharing an original piece. Writers of all genres are welcome — open mic sign-up starts at 6:45 p.m. on a first-come basis (limit of 10 readers per night). Readings should be less than 5 minutes each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.