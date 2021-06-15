MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony Association’s annual meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. This will be the first in-person meeting in over a year and organizers are eager to share their perspective on the past season and their planning for 2021-2022. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the La Grande First Christian Church, 901 Penn Ave.
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, for a special board meeting, work session and public hearing on the approved 2021-2022 budget. Due to social distancing, the meeting will be available online and by phone. Access information is available on the agenda posted at www.lagrandesd.org/page/board-meetings.
BRIEFS Giant rummage sale set for June 19
LA GRANDE — A giant rummage sale will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19, at La Grande’s First Christian Church, 901 Penn Ave. Hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship, the sale will take place on the back lawn and parking area.
Family History Center is open to the public
LA GRANDE — The Family History Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now open to the public. The hours are Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. The center is at 1802 Gekeler Lane and masks are required.
