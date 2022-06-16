UNION — Old West Federal Credit Union invites the community to an appreciation barbecue at the Union branch, 539 S. Main St., on Friday, June 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy live music by the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers and a free lunch of burgers, hot dogs, beans, chips and dessert.
Join a wildlife and wildflower hike June 17
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Land Trust is hosting a guided wildlife and wildflower hike on the Zumwalt Prairie on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. The hike will be led by local botany and wildlife experts Heidi Schmalz and Janet Hohman. To sign up and for information on transportation and directions, go to www.wallowalandtrust.org.
Live music returns to Side A’s back patio
LA GRANDE — Side A Brewing’s Side A-lley live music series has resumed. As the concert series name suggests, the music is in the alley — which is actually the brewpub’s back patio. Music begins around 7 p.m.and there is no cover charge. Side A is at 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande.
“The Side A team is very excited to be bringing back live music to our patio,” said Caiti Burke, event coordinator. “Music can be such a beautiful way for people to come together, and we hope that you all will come out and sing, dance, and drink with us.”
More than a dozen musical acts have signed up for the series. Up next is Slapjack Casualty on Friday, June 17, and Rich Swanger on June 24. Stay updated on the concert series and other Side A events by checking the brewpub’s Facebook page or website, www.sideabeer.com.
— The Observer
