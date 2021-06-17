MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Cook Memorial Library Advisory Commission will meet in regular session Thursday, June 17, at 4 p.m. in the Living Room/Atrium of the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The public is welcome.
BRIEFS Volunteers welcome at school work party
FLORA — The next work party at the Flora School will be Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plans are to work on the library along with sorting books, installing the copier and organizing the office.
Keep Oregon Green launches billboard poster contest
SALEM — Keep Oregon Green is celebrating its 80-year history by unveiling its first billboard poster art contest. The association is asking Oregonians of all ages to create and submit entries and share their vision for keeping Oregon free of wildfire. The contest opened June 1 and the entry deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 9, which is Smokey Bear’s birthday.
“As over 70% of Oregon’s wildfires are human-caused, the power of prevention is 100% our shared responsibility,” said Kristin Babbs, president of the Keep Oregon Green Association. “The purpose of the poster contest is to involve the public in helping reduce the number of careless wildfires we see each year and remind everyone how critical it is to prevent them.”
Winning artwork will be displayed on billboards across the state. The contest includes cash prizes and certificates in three categories based on the age of the artist. For more wildfire prevention inspiration, contest rules, prizes and information on how and where to send your artwork, go to https://keeporegongreen.org/kog-billboard-contest-submissions.
Campground hosts sought for Jubilee and Bull Prairie lakes
PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest is looking for volunteers to spend the summer as campground hosts at the Jubilee Lake and Bull Prairie Lake campgrounds. Hosts will visit with campers and day-use visitors, clean and maintain restrooms, restock supplies and carry out general cleaning and minor maintenance as needed.
Hosts need to be friendly, flexible and responsible. Individuals or couples can apply and must supply their own trailer, camper or motorhome. A food allowance and propane is offered, and personal vehicle mileage associated with hosting duties is reimbursed.
For more information on becoming a Forest Service volunteer campground host at Jubilee Lake Campground, contact Kiyoshi Fujishin at 509-522-6277 or kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov. For information on hosting at Bull Prairie Lake Campground, contact Janel Lacey at janel.lacey@usda.gov.
— The Observer
