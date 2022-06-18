• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, June 21, immediately following a budget hearing, which begins at 7 p.m. The action item on the board’s agenda is to approve the resolution to adopt the 2022-23 budget. The meeting is open to the public.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will have a budget committee meeting and a regular board meeting on Tuesday, June 21, beginning at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@ outlook.com.
• LA GRANDE — The Mount Emily Recreation Area Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. in the Misener Conference Room of the Daniel Chaplin Building,1001 Fourth St.
BRIEFS LHS track closed for maintenance
LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School track on H Avenue will be closed for maintenance from June 27 to July 10. The school district regrets any inconvenience this causes.
Learn Word software free of charge
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium, 1901 Adams Ave., La Grande, offers free hands-on computer classes to the public each month. All classes are held in person from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required by calling Coral at 541-633-2084.
Intro to Word (one-day class): June 20
Intermediate Word (three-day class): June 22, 28, 30
