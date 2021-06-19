Library’s book club will discuss travel stories
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Genre Book Club for adults meets online Thursday, June 24, at 2 p.m. Members of the book club, which is free to join, meet monthly to talk about books they’ve read on a chosen topic. During the June gathering members will discuss books about travel adventure. To join, email Rose at rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for the meeting login.
Free summer lunches served at three Wallowa County sites
WALLOWA COUNTY — Research shows a lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins, according to a press release from Building Healthy Families, a nonprofit based in Enterprise. The organization is operating summer meal programs in Wallowa County to help fill the gap. Grab-and-go curbside pickup of lunches at three sites began June 14 and will be available through Aug. 5.
The lunches are free to all children younger than 18 Monday-Thursday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Enterprise City Park on the east side, Evans Park in Wallowa on the east side, and the Methodist United Church parking lot in Joseph.
Donations in support of the summer lunch program may be made through Building Healthy Families. For menus or questions, call BHF at 541-426-9411.
Public comment sought for DHS program
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Disabilities Services is seeking public comment regarding a number of waiver amendments. The updates under consideration involve the #0117 children’s waiver, #0565 medically involved children’s waiver, #40193 medically fragile model waiver and #40194 behavioral model waiver.
The waiver amendments are online at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs. Comments may be emailed to odds.info@state.or.us or mailed to ODDS Medicaid Waiver/State Plan Analyst, 500 Summer Street NE E-09, Salem 97301. Deadline for comments is July 7, 2021.
— The Observer
