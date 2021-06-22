BRIEFS Fishtrap sets first in-person event in more than a year
ENTERPRISE — A summer solstice open mic reading and potluck begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, in the backyard of the Fishtrap House, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. The event is free and open to all. Those who attend are encouraged to bring something to share to eat, read or both. Visit with friends and neighbors in the open air for Fishtrap’s first live in-person event in more than a year. For more information, visit fishtrap.org.
Faith Lutheran’s annual yard sale is Saturday
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church of La Grande will have its annual yard sale Saturday, June 26. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 104 S. 12th St.
Meet the growers on June 27 Union County Farm Crawl
LA GRANDE — The 2021 Union County Farm Crawl is this Sunday, June 27. The self-guided driving tour includes 12 local farms and agricultural businesses that will be welcoming visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complete details and the map are available at www.visitunioncounty.org/annual-events (scroll down to June and click on “Union County Farm Crawl”), on the event’s Facebook page, and at the Union County Chamber of Commerce, 207 Depot St., La Grande. If you have questions, call 541-963-8588.
Two Bike Blast events planned for children
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation and the Safe Routes the School program are putting on a Bike Blast Thursday, June 24, at Benton Park and again two weeks later, July 8, at Candy Cane Park. Each Bike Blast will provide bikes for kids, helmet fitting and cycling safety tips, plus activities and cotton candy. The events run from 6-7 p.m. Everything is free. For more information call 541-962-0514.
Register for July day camps from La Grande Parks & Rec
LA GRANDE — Offered by La Grande Parks and Recreation, preschool mini-camps will be held Thursdays in July from 9-10 a.m. in the Birnie Park Pavilion. Each session costs $5 and will include crafts, games and science learning for children ages 4-6. Parent participation is encouraged but not required.
Upcoming Parks and Rec day camps for older children include Skateboard Camp, held July 5-9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The week-long camp is an introduction to the basics of skateboarding and an opportunity to improve skills. Boards and helmets will be available for those who do not have them. The camp is for ages 4-9. Cost is $30, and the registration deadline is June 28.
The annual Youth Entrepreneur Camp is July 12-16, culminating in Lemonade Day July 17. Lemonade Day is a community-wide educational initiative designed to introduce youth to entrepreneurship through the real world experience of starting their own business — a lemonade stand. The camp, open to ages 6-12, meets 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday and features mentors, field trips and guest speakers. Participants will use the skills they’ve learned on Saturday’s Lemonade Day. Cost is $50. Registration deadline is June 30.
Pre-registration is required for all camps. For more details and to register, go to www.lagrandeparks.org or call 541-962-1352.
— The Observer
