Various booths entertain guests at a past Woodlands & Watersheds Festival, a free family-friendly event organized by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center and Wallowa Resources. This year’s event is on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE — The 18th annual Woodlands & Watersheds Festival will take place Friday, June 24, at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise. The free family event is hosted by Wallowa Resources and the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. more than 25 local and regional organizations will connect with the community. There will be various activities for all ages such as logging games, live music and a free hot dog lunch and scavenger hunt for kids.
Enjoy quilt show at LG Farmers Market
LA GRANDE — An outdoor quilt show sponsored by the Eastern Oregon Modern Quilt Guild will be on display at the La Grande Farmers Market on Saturday, June 25. The market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at Max Square, corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street.
Take a free guided hike in Wallowa County
JOSEPH — The Wallowology Nature Discovery Center is hosting a Discovery Walk every Saturday this summer, from 9-11 a.m. To join the free guided family-friendly hike, meet at the lobby of the Wallowa Lake Lodge.
This summer the Wallowology Center, 508 N. Main St., Joseph, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To learn more, stop by the center, go to www.wallowology.org or call 541-432-0112.
— The Observer
