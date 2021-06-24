Sign up for free in-person computer training
LA GRANDE — Training and Employment Consortium is now open by appointment and will be offering free in-person computer training in July. The hands-on classes will be held 8:30-11:30 a.m. at WorkSource La Grande, 1901 Adams Ave.
A one-day Introduction to Word class will be held Tuesday, July 20. The training is designed to introduce basic word processing functions. Students will learn how to create documents; cut, copy, and paste information; format and save documents; and use the spell check and thesaurus features.
Intermediate Word is a four-day course set for July 21-22, 26 and 28. Students will review features taught in the Intro to Word class plus learn how to create, format, and use the different features of tables, place information into columns, and add graphics to a document.
Preregistration is required for the free classes. To register and for more information, call Lynn at 541-963-7111, ext 233.
Training and Employment Consortium is an EOE/Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Children’s Rodeo won’t be held this summer at Round-Up
PENDLETON — InterMountain Education Service District announced the cancellation of the 2021 Children’s Rodeo that traditionally takes place during the Pendleton Round-Up.
According to a press release, health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19 guided the decision for the event designed for children with special needs. Although the number of Oregonians receiving COVID-19 vaccines is increasing, the majority of children who participate in the Children’s Rodeo are too young to receive the vaccine yet. In addition, many participants are medically fragile whose families are reducing exposure to COVID-19 whenever possible.
The annual Children’s Rodeo was founded in 1984 and is sponsored by IMESD and the Pendleton Round-Up Association. It provides children with special needs ages 5-10 the opportunity to be cowboys and cowgirls inside the famous Round-Up Arena. Students from IMESD school districts in Baker, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties are eligible to participate.
For more information, call IMESD at 541-966-3100 or visit www.imesd.k12.or.us/o/imesd/page/children-s-rodeo.
