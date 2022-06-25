LA GRANDE — AARP Driver Safety classes are back, according to local instructor Fred Moore. There is now new material and new prices, $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. The first class in Union County is planned for Saturday, July 16, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with a break for lunch, and hospital mask rules will be enforced.
Participants will refresh their driving skills, get up-to-date information on new rules of the road and learn research-based strategies to increase safety while behind the wheel. There is not a test, and those who complete the course may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount.
To register and for more information, call Moore at 541-910-9797.
Josephy Center announces call for art for September festival
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is accepting artwork for the September 2022 Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts. The juried fine art exhibit is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and organizers are looking for a reflection of the beauty, culture and art of the region in a variety of mediums. The deadline to apply is 10:30 p.m. July 31.
Accepted artists will be invited to participate in the festival’s quick draw and plein air painting events and will be provided with one complimentary ticket to Friday night’s opening reception. Additional tickets can be purchased through Josephy Center for Art and Culture in person and online.
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Public Library received a grant from the Pilcrow Foundation and matching funds making it eligible were provided by Col. D.Z. Boyd. The grant paid for 127 hardback children’s books for the Enterprise Public Library just in time for the Summer Reading Program, which continues through Friday, July 22. The summer program includes reading challenges for infants, children, teens and adults. Stop by the the library — Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — to check out the new books and learn more about summer activities.
— The Observer
