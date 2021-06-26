Eagle Cap Excursion Train returns July 3, complete with train robberies
ELGIN — After a year’s reprieve due to COVID-19, the Eagle Cap Excursion Train returns this summer on Saturday, July 3. The 2021 schedule is full of opportunities for a train ride beside the Grande Ronde and Wallowa rivers on the Wallowa Union Railroad, historically known as the Joseph Branch Railroad. Further Saturday excursions in July are planned for July 17, 24 and 31, plus a mid-week train on Wednesday, July 21.
Season highlights include train robberies by mounted bandits, a few mid-week runs and many wonderful chances to enjoy the colorful fall foliage. The round-trip excursions depart from the Elgin Depot. To book a ride on the train and excursion description, go to www.eaglecaptrainrides.com/ridethetrain.
Information is also available by calling the Elgin Depot at 541-437-3652 or emailing tickets@eaglecaptrainrides.com. According to the website, business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the season, plus Saturdays when there is a train ride.
Volunteers sought for junior golf tournament in Union, set June 28-July 2
UNION — Oregon Junior Golf is coming to Northeast Oregon for the first time, with a tournament set for June 28-July 2 at the Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union. More than 100 of the best junior golfers in Oregon will participate, and organizers are seeking volunteers to help the event run smoothly and support the local golf course.
Anyone interested in volunteering for roles such as walkers, scorers, spotters, greeters and parking assistants are asked to contact Dana at 541-562-5527 or dana@buffalopeakgolf.com as soon as possible.
Two Thursday concert series kick off next week in Northeast Oregon
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — The Riverside Concert Series returns this summer beginning July 1 at La Grande’s Riverside Park. Enjoy free live music from local artists in the park every Thursday from 6-8 p.m., rain or shine (if the weather is bad, the concert will move to inside the pavilion). The series is organized by La Grande Parks and Recreation and sponsored by the La Grande Arts Commission.
The July 1 concert will feature JoJo Mac. There are a few spots left in the schedule. Local musicians interested in playing during the series can call La Grande Parks and Recreation at 541-962-1352 for more details.
In Wallowa County, the long-running Courthouse Concert Series also kicks off July 1 on the Wallowa County Courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Featuring local and regional musicians, these free concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. and are sponsored by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition and the city of Enterprise. The schedule is posted at www.wvmusicalliance.org.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.