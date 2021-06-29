Beginning sewing class teaches lifetime skillsLA GRANDE — Registration is open for a Homesteading 101: Beginning Sewing Class set for Thursday, July 1, from 6-9 p.m. in the Market Place Upper Room, 1101 Washington Ave., La Grande. The class, offered by the Market Place Underground’s Essentially Loved shop, will cover the basics such as how to maintain and thread a sewing machine and sew a basic 1/4-inch seam. Participants will make and take home a pillowcase and “the skills to last a lifetime,” according to the announcement.
The cost of the class is $15. For more information, supplies list and to register, call or text Tracy at 541-410-3122.
Lostine River Run supports local scholarshipsLOSTINE — The Lostine River Run, back for its 37th year, will be held Saturday, July 3. The 5K, 10K and 1-mile races start and finish at Providence Academy (the old Lostine School), according to a Rotary Club of Wallowa County press release. Check-in runs from 7-8:15 a.m. The 5K and 10K start at 9 a.m., and the 1-mile follows at 10 a.m.
Pre-registration for the race is available at http://lostineriverrun.itsourrace.com. Registration is $20 for the 5K or 10K and $10 for the 1-mile prior to race day. On Saturday, registration is $25 for the longer races and $15 for the 1-mile event. All proceeds will go to the Rotary Club’s scholarships for local high school graduates.
Buses this year will not be used due to COVID-19. For more information, contact Cheryl Coughlan at 541-398-1294.
Free refreshments offered after Imbler Fourth of July paradeIMBLER — The Imbler Christian Church will provide free hot dogs, pop, chips and cotton candy Sunday, July 4, following the Imbler Fourth of July parade. The parade begins at noon.
— The Observer
