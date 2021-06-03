MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the city of La Grande’s Planning Commission begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. The meeting will be held by electronic communications. The public may view the meeting at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager. Comments or questions in writing must be received by 5 p.m. the day of the scheduled meeting. To submit written public comment, email mboquist@cityoflagrande.org.
Free summer lunch program begins Monday
LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon will begin its free Summer Food Service Program Monday, June 7, at the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., La Grande. The free grab-and-go lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 27. The meals must be taken off site.
The lunches are free for everyone ages 1-18 regardless of race, color, income level, national origin, religion, age or disability or residence. Meals are available for adults for $4. The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded USDA program.
Volunteers asked to join MERA motorized trail work day
LA GRANDE — A motorized trail work day at Mt. Emily Recreation Area is set for Saturday, June 5. Volunteers will meet at the Fox Hill parking lot at 8:30 a.m. This is an opportunity for everyone who enjoys the use of the trails on MERA to help with the upkeep that ensures they stay open, safe and usable.
Users of the motorized trail system who can’t come out Saturday to help maintain the trails may volunteer their time in other ways. For more information call Sean at 541-963-1319.
