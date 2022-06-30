JOSEPH — The Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph, is putting on a yard sale on Friday and Saturday, July 1-2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The kitchen also opens at 9 a.m.
Reserve a seat on the I Love Veterans train ride
ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train invites vets to join the I Love Veterans Ride on Saturday, July 2. The ride is free for veterans, military, fire, law enforcement and emergency personnel. The train leaves the Elgin Depot at 10 a.m. and returns around 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required. For full details, go to www.eaglecaptrainrides.com.
Community picnic follows Imbler parade on July 4
IMBLER — All are invited to join Imbler Christian Church, 440 Ruckman Ave., for its annual Fourth of July picnic, served free to the public immediately following the noon parade in Imbler.
Enjoy free hot dogs, watermelon, chips, ice cream, soda, cotton candy and a seat in the shade.
Parade participants begin lining up at 11 a.m. Anyone who would like to be in the parade should call 541-534-6095 as soon as possible.
Enjoy free music this weekend throughout Joseph
JOSEPH — Bringing free live music to multiple venues in Joseph all day Saturday, July 2, is the Joseph Mountain Jubilee. See the full schedule at www.josephmountainjubilee.com.
