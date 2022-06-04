COVE — A public meeting of the Cove Rural Fire District Budget Committee to discuss the fiscal year from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, will be held at the Cove Fire Hall, 607 Main St., on Wednesday, June 15, beginning at 7 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive comments from the public on the budget.
Friends of Scouting Breakfast set June 15
LA GRANDE — All are invited to join Scouts of all ages for the annual Friends breakfast to honor our Eagle Scouts and adult leaders, and learn what is happening with Scouting in Union County.
The annual Friends of Scouting Breakfast will be conducted Wednesday, June 15, at the Riverside Park Pavilion. The event will run from 6:30-7:45 a.m.
The Friends of Scouting Breakfast is an annual fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America program. Chef Merlyn will be providing the breakfast. The breakfast is underwritten, but the suggestion donation for the breakfast is $25, to cover the cost of the breakfast and venue.
A silent auction will be conducted for a number of outdoor items. A raffle will also be conducted for several prizes. Each ticket purchased for the breakfast will include one raffle ticket, and more raffle tickets will be available at the breakfast.
Those who plan to attend the breakfast should RSVP as soon as possible to let organizers know how many to plan for. Call 541-963-4650 and leave a message or go to www.bsauc.org.
Joseph Center seeks Wild Landscape submissions
JOSEPH — The Josephy Center is seeking submissions for the Wild Landscape Exhibit, which is slated to open Friday, July 29. The theme this year is to celebrate the diverse landscapes of Imnaha.
Each submission is $5 and up to three pieces can be submitted. All mediums are welcome. Cash prizes will be awarded.
Submissions are due June 19 before midnight. For information, contact Dawn Norman at programs@josephy.org or 541-432-0505 ext. 1111.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.